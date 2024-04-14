The Terrifying Ways The U.S. Military Is Using Artificial Intelligence

Does anybody remember Skynet? Arnold Schwarzenegger chasing down Linda Hamilton? Or the sequel with the liquid metal dude and Arnold giving the thumbs up as he sinks into some lava or whatever? Okay, not Arnold, but a "cybernetic organism, living tissue over metal endoskeleton," as the famous line from "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" goes. Well, it looks like the good folks at the United States Department of Defense (DoD) missed this whole pop cultural cautionary tale, because artificial intelligence (AI) is not only here to stay, it's here to decide who dies.

If that sounds grim or unrealistic, it's not. And it's not new, either. Back in 2017, long before students could crib essays from ChatGPT to the annoyance of high school teachers, the DoD launched its "Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team," aka, "Project Maven." The goal sounded simple: Use AI to automate drones, conduct recon, gather intel, and help human operators make better and faster decisions about, uh ... who to kill. At the time, Project Maven chief Marine Corps Col. Drew Cukor said, "AI will not be selecting a target [in combat] ... any time soon. What AI will do is complement the human operator," per C4ISRNET.

Fast forward to March 2024 and the U.S. DoD says that 70% of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) programs integrate AI in some form or another. And what's the goal at this point? Unlike Project Maven's original directive, DARPA intends to develop fully automated weapons systems with the help of Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic.