Action stars come across as invincible on the big screen. No matter the obstacles they face, no matter the overwhelming odds in front of them, they overcome it all in the end. In the real world, though, no one can outrun death when the grim reaper comes knocking. If it's your time, it's your time — regardless of the level of your celebrity.

After the death of famous people, it's common for their family and friends to discuss their most cherished memories about them. Sometimes, these stories are well-known to their fans. Other times, they reveal key information that only those close to them would know — whether the facts are sad, funny, interesting, or even heartwarming.

Look at someone like the late Paul Walker, for instance. He was a mega star thanks to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, but after he died in 2013, a story surfaced that he was offered a ridiculous amount of money to play a superhero and turned it down. This is only one of several things we learned about action stars after they died, so let's explore more fascinating details about these dearly departed individuals.

