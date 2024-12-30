Things That Came Out About Bruce Lee After He Died

Because they were two famous athletes at the peak of their talents, many people in the early 1970s wanted a particular fight: Bruce Lee vs. Muhammad Ali. The fact that they were trained in two totally different disciplines wasn't an issue for the fans, who were sure it would be an epic matchup. Lee appreciated Ali's talents enough to study tapes of his 1966 boxing match against Cleveland Williams to get inspiration for the climactic fight scene in "The Way of the Dragon."

Robert Clouse, the director of that film's sequel, "Enter the Dragon," says there was more to watching these tapes than just creating awesome fight scenes. Lee was obviously aware that fans were dreaming of a bout between the two iconic men. "Everybody says I must fight Ali someday," Lee said, according to Clouse. "I'm studying every move he makes. I'm getting to know how he thinks and moves" (from "The Making of Enter the Dragon," via Mass Appeal).

But while Bruce Lee was proud of the fact that he was an elite athlete when it came to martial arts, he was not delusional. He understood the reality of what would happen if he, a 5-foot-7-inch, 145-pound man fought the 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound boxer: "Look at my hand. That's a little Chinese hand. He'd kill me." So while Lee's untimely death put an end to the speculation the pair would spar, it sounds like he never would have agreed to it anyway.

