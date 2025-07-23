Inventions That Actually Made Lives Worse

The fossil record tells us that approximately 2.6 million years ago, early humans realized that there was merit in using stones for hammering, cutting, and other tasks crucial for their survival. These stone tools can be considered the first known inventions. Since then, humanity has kept on inventing — and the steady march of technology has enabled us to craft solutions for increasing food production, making incredibly fast calculations, traveling to faraway places, overcoming diseases, and many other challenges. Though they tend to be the first examples that come to mind, inventions aren't limited to just actual tangible products; an invention can be a previously unheard-of idea or a new, more efficient way of doing things, and may also build upon existing inventions.

Advertisement

That said, even when they are created with the best of intentions, inventions can be a double-edged sword. Some provide powerful and effective solutions while using up nature's finite resources; others may efficiently address pressing problems while creating new and unforeseen ones. Thalidomide, for example, was initially deemed safe for pregnant women to take for morning sickness and better sleep; later research revealed that over 10,000 babies were either born with severe developmental problems or died mere months after birth, prompting radical shifts in drug testing and regulation.

Many other cases of innovations-gone-wrong exist, each of them reinforcing an important lesson: When misused, overused, or poorly executed, even the most helpful inventions may come with unexpected detrimental costs — or worse, do significantly more harm than good.

Advertisement