Paranormal Investigator Dies On Tour With Annabelle Doll, But He's Reportedly Not The First Death That's Happened

"The Conjuring" is one of the spookiest and most genuinely terrifying horror franchises of all time, likely because much of what's depicted on screen is at least somewhat rooted in reality. The movies are built around paranormal investigators, museum proprietors, and demon exorcists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Across the films, the series has incorporated real people's purported encounters with angry, unsettled, and potentially evil unexplained phenomena, perhaps of supernatural origin. While there's a lot that "The Conjuring" didn't tell viewers about the true stories, the breakout story from the saga is certainly the ongoing tale of Annabelle.

The true story of the doll that inspired Annabelle, centerpiece of the 2014 movie "Annabelle," is a Raggedy Ann doll gifted to a nurse by her mother in the 1970s. She got rid of it, she claimed, after she witnessed the doll move around on its own, and her friend told her it slashed him across the chest without touching him. Back in real life, Annabelle is a museum piece that the curious can stare at, although it's occasionally released from captivity. And that's apparently when the troubles start. In fact, a paranormal investigator died on tour with the Annabelle doll, and he's reportedly not the first death that's happened.