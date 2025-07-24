What Destroyed Lollapalooza's Popularity In The '90s?

In the early years of Lollapalooza, the event was characterized as belonging to the cutting edge of the decade's music. But the purity of vision that first propelled Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell to put it together also threatened to destabilize it. Early 1990s alternative rock, particularly grunge, stood in contrast to the hair metal that had dominated the 1980s. With this shift, Farrell was uncomfortable with certain headliners on the bill, such as the macho thrash band Metallica, who performed in 1996. Amid rising ticket prices, some believed the booking represented the death of the alternative scene. Organizers attempted to pivot Lollapalooza in a more electronic direction in 1997, but it reportedly didn't sit well with its hardcore attendees.

At the same time, it seemed that bands began to grow tired of the Lollapalooza tour schedule and its repetitiveness and began to act out. Speaking to NPR, Tom Beaujour, co-author of "Lollapalooza: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival," told a story that encapsulated this kind of fatigue. "I think the strangest thing that happened was in 1994, when the band L7, who were an all-female punk rock band, teamed up with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds," he said. "And they were so bored that they decided to create papier-mâché cars and wigs and reenacted the Kennedy assassination ... in Dallas ... That really sort of shows off the kind of bad judgment and cabin fever that can occur when you spend eight weeks on a bus."

