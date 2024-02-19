The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Jane's Addiction

After the split of Jane's Addiction, Perry Farrell formed Porno for Pyros, where Martyn LeNoble played bass. When Eric Avery didn't want to reunite Jane's Addiction in the 2000s, LeNoble took his spot in that band. A few years later, LeNoble began dating actor Christina Applegate. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2013. For most of their relationship, Applegate has coped with medical challenges, and so, by extension, has LeNoble. In 2008, Applegate's doctor diagnosed her with breast cancer, a disease to which she was genetically predisposed. To reduce the chance of the cancer spreading, or developing into ovarian cancer, Applegate elected to undergo a double mastectomy as well as have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

"I'm very grateful to Martyn for coming along at a time that he did because he's been my rock through all of this," Applegate told People in 2009. "He gave me something to really want to live for and something to smile about."

After experiencing tremors and lack of feeling in her appendages and then losing her balance on the set of "Dead to Me," Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a neurological disease that can slowly take away a person's ability to walk, see, and speak. Having already suffered a significantly diminished capacity for movement, balance, and strength, Applegate retired from on-screen acting with the conclusion of "Dead to Me."