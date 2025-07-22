Legendary Frontman Ozzy Osbourne Dead At 76

On July 22, 2025, the world bid a sad goodbye to one of the most recognizable faces and voices in metal history, the prince of darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne (via Sky News). He was 76.

Without a doubt, Ozzy Osbourne was one of the most well-known and widely-discussed, influential and unique, at times controversial, and improbably long-lived faces and voices in all of modern music. As lead singer and one-fourth of heavy metal progenitors Black Sabbath, Ozzy helped launch not only an entire family of rock-and-roll, but also much of the dark, religious-themed aesthetic and themes that go hand-in-hand with metal's history. Ozzy's schticky, faux-Satanic, leather-and-drugs public persona — and plenty of illicit substances — carried him through his time in Sabbath, his solo career in the 1980s, back to Sabbath in the 1990s, and all the way through his late life. All in all, Ozzy's impact on future generations of musicians went far, far beyond his three Grammys (per Grammys) and 120 million collective records sold (over 70 million with Sabbath, per Official Charts, and over 51 million solo, per Chart Masters).

Ozzy's family released the following statement via Sky News: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."