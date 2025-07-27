You can't choose your family, a fact many U.S. presidents have known all too well. Jimmy Carter had a sketchy brother, Bill Clinton had a sketchy brother, and both of those siblings caused them embarrassment during their political careers. Others, such as Theodore Roosevelt and George W. Bush, had presidential children who were troublemakers and made headlines during their parents' terms. And if the most powerful men in the world couldn't keep their closest relatives in line, they certainly had no control over who their ancestors were and what they got up to.

Advertisement

Searching the family trees of the presidents reveals some shocking discoveries. Some engaged in acts of heroism, others were involved in notable firsts, and still others held beliefs that went against everything their future presidential relatives stood for.

All of these people, like the presidents who descended from them, were complicated individuals whose lives informed how those who came after them saw the world. Here are some weird things about presidents' ancestors that explain a lot.