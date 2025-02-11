US Presidents Who Made Huge Changes During Their Administrations

Because the United States is such a vital and influential global superpower, the elected head of the entire country wields tremendous power. Dubbed the most powerful person in the world, the president of the United States doesn't just lead the nation in a day-to-day capacity or take action when emergency strikes; they also get to interpret, tweak, and transform the law and operations of government as they see fit.

While U.S. presidents must still follow strict rules while in office, and the American government system is structured to prevent any one of the three branches from overstepping, some commanders in chief took some big swings with the powers to which the office entitled them. Many were responding to the needs or political climate of the time, while others acted from their hearts or agenda. At any rate, by pushing legislation, signing orders, or directing their associates and underlings to act on their behalf, a few presidents in particular reshaped American life with relative swiftness. Here are some of the best and worst presidents of the U.S. who managed to usher in monumental changes during their time in charge.

