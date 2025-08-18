The United States presidency is a leadership position like no other — when presidents speak, the world listens. Many of their utterances have gone down in history, from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, Franklin Roosevelt's "four freedoms," and John F. Kennedy's decision to go to the moon (and leave something very cool behind), to Ronald Reagan's demand to Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down" the Berlin wall.

On so many occasions, the men occupying the highest office in the land have met the moment with carefully crafted speeches that inspire millions. But it hasn't always been the case. Sometimes, they give us a glimpse of just how human (and fallible) they are in their unguarded or unscripted moments.

It's at times like this — especially in the digital age, when someone, somewhere, is always watching — that U.S. leaders open their mouths and put their feet inside. Here's a look at some of the most bizarre things presidents have ever said and why they said them.