Zombies Are Real... In The Animal World

If you made it through the zombie movie craze of the early 2000s, you might have done so by whispering to yourself that zombies aren't real. Well, Haitian Voodoo-style zombies might have a basis in fact, and there have been various points in history where other people were convinced that the walking undead were a thing — just ask a medieval peasant about zombies on your next time-traveling trip. But, come on, we all know that there's no such thing as the living dead shambling around, biting others, and spreading a terrible disease through an entire population. Right?

Maybe not, if you're an ant. As "The Last of Us" so dramatically demonstrated, first in video game form and then as a hit HBO series, there are some real pathogens in the animal world that induce very zombie-like behavior. While the jury is very definitely out on whether or not a cordyceps (shortened form of Ophiocordyceps) fungus can leap into human bodies, it's definitely able to wreak havoc on rainforest ant colonies. It's not alone, either, as different pathogens take on the creepy task of controlling the quasi-dead bodies of insects, fish, crabs, and even a few mammals.