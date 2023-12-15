Strange Facts About Psilocybin Mushrooms You Never Knew

Some mushrooms are recognized for their tasty properties and others for their interesting aesthetics, but there is a class of fungus that has an altogether different and sometimes infamous reputation. These would be psychedelic mushrooms, which can induce mind-bending and maybe even life-changing symptoms when ingested. Some of the most common varieties contain a chemical compound known as psilocybin and were consumed by people for thousands of years before they were studied in labs.

Starting around the mid-20th century, psilocybin mushrooms quickly entered the cultural consciousness of many Western folks, became a promising research topic, and then got so associated with the countercultural movement of the 1960s that conservative parents and the U.S. federal government both classified psilocybin as a dangerous drug. While you may choose to ignore the warnings of mom, dad, and Richard Nixon, the government's classification of the compounds in psilocybin mushrooms as heavily-regulated Schedule 1 drugs put a serious damper on further research.

But while psilocybin mushrooms may carry the tie-dyed reputation of blissed out hippies, there's more to this fungus than cultural stereotypes or the federal government would have you believe. Besides a complex family tree and a history of human use that stretches over millennia, psilocybin mushrooms may now hold the key to helping some people in dire need of mental health support and allowing scientists to further understand the complexities of the human brain. With U.S. states increasingly decriminalizing psilocybin possession and consumption, it's time to learn more about this unique mushroom.