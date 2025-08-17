What Horrible Things Would Happen To The Earth If There Was No Moon

There are only a handful of things in life that are a sure thing — that can be counted on to appear each and every day. The moon is one of the things on that very short list. Every night (and sometimes while the sun is still out), that big, blotched white orb is going to light up the evening sky. The moon is universal to the human experience, inspiring folklore and religion and even helping to regulate the forces that make life on Earth possible. No matter what phase it's in, the moon is extremely important to our collective existence. Plus, it's a comforting presence that's just pretty to look at.

While it's incredibly unlikely to ever happen, imagine that suddenly, there is no moon. Through some cataclysmic astronomical event or grave error of manmade technology, the moon disappears, blows up, or disintegrates. This is one of those big "what if?" questions that seemingly doesn't have an answer because it's so far-fetched, if not totally frightening. However, scientists have a pretty good idea of what would happen if and when the Earth's biggest and most permanent natural satellite were to ever go away. These are all the ways that the world, and everyone living on it, would change if the moon wasn't hanging around anymore.