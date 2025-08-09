This Harvard Scientist Says An Incoming Comet Could Be An Alien Ship. Here's Why He Might Be Right

But according to Professor Abraham Loeb, 3I/ATLAS might not be a comet at all. In an interview with WBZ News, he suggested that the scientific community ought to consider the possibility that the object is an alien probe from another galaxy (via CBS News). He claimed that the brightness of the object, if it were made of rock, would mean it would have to be the size of Manhattan, and its scale twice that of the impactor that caused the Cretaceous mass extinction, aka, wiped out the dinosaurs. Otherwise, if it were an icy comet losing mass as it is heated by the sun, the brightness could be dust created by its losing mass as it travels, but Loeb notes other identifiers typical of comets are currently missing.

Advertisement

Loeb advised that we should keep all possibilities open when it comes to identifying 3I/ATLAS, including the chance that it derived from an alien source. "I think that when we have a blind date from a visitor from another star, all bets are off ... We shouldn't assume anything, and we should assess the risk given the data that we have" (via CBS News).

He noted the object's unusual trajectory, which passes close to the inner planets at a similar plane to that at which the Earth circles the sun, but which means that when it is closest to the center of the galaxy and at its brightest, we will be unable to observe it from Earth. Loeb suggests that the improbability of this trajectory raises the question that it may have been "designed."

Advertisement