What's Going On With Colorado's 'Frankenstein' Rabbits? Fact Is Weirder Than Fiction

When the temperature rises in the summer months, things can turn a little bit strange. The heat makes people behave more wildly, and summer also typically sees the publication of weirder news stories than usual, as outlets look to fill the space caused by political recesses and quieter news cycles overall. In the U.K. the period is known as "silly season," a phrase which has been used in relation to the media there since the 1860s. In 2016, it was the "Killer Clown" phenomenon, in 2020, it was the reported arrival of strange metal monoliths in Utah and other neighboring states. And in the summer of 2025, it was a disturbing story about strange-looking rabbits spotted in Colorado.

As reported by 9NEWS, many residents of Fort Collins had begun to notice the town's wild rabbit population beginning to take on a bizarre new look, with blackish growths resembling quills, horns, or tentacles emerging from their faces (via YouTube). Images of the rabbits were posted on Reddit, and quickly went viral as Redditors began to speculate on what was happening to the rabbits. Some users compared the disturbing sight to the creature Cthulhu, H. P. Lovecraft's terrifying tentacle-faced entity. "No Eldritch rabbits please," read one comment, a word often used by fans to describe Lovecraftian horror. Meanwhile, others referenced "The Last of Us," which features zombies rife with bizarre growths all over their bodies.

But despite the pictures of the rabbits having some horrifying associations, the truth is that their strange affliction is caused by a virus. Thankfully, it is no real cause for concern, despite the worry it caused among locals, internet users, and the media referring to the afflicted creatures as "Zombie" and "Frankenstein" rabbits.