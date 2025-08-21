Mankind's Attempts To Achieve Immortality Are Downright Wild

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since the dawn of time, mankind has searched for the impossible: biological immortality. Humans have ventured to the ends of the Earth, looking for mythical legends — such as elixirs of life or the Fountain of Youth — in hope that they will be able to outrun the grim reaper's ticking clock and defy the natural order. From the belief that gold or mercury holds the power to stop the process of aging to bathing in the blood of the young and immortality rings, these theories have left many of us shocked by the lengths that some people will go to fulfill their desire for eternal life. Having said that, many snake oil salesmen have popped out of the woodwork, too, capitalizing on obsession and selling false dreams to the gullible. It's a slippery slope between fact and fiction when it comes to this topic, that's for sure.

Ironically, the quest for immortality continues, as futurists believe the solution lies in how humans and machines will become one. Does this mean that eternal life is closer than ever and an inevitability rather than a possibility at this point? Stay tuned. In the meantime, check out mankind's most bizarre attempts at immortality throughout history that continue to be spoken about to this day.