When Adolf Hitler transformed Germany into a fascist state in the 1930s, it was with the intention to not only secure ultimate self-empowerment but also to overhaul German culture as it was known to that point. As laid out in Hitler's memoir "Mein Kampf," which he wrote in prison after a failed coup attempt in 1923, the Nazi leader's ideology was based around the concept that the Germanic people were a biological race, known as the Aryans — the definition of which remained slippery throughout the Nazi Party's existence — who required racial purity in society for the state to prosper. Specifically, he outlined that Germany's Jewish population was inferior to those he deemed Aryans, and argued that they must be eliminated. The Nazis would go on to murder 6 million Jews by 1945, around two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe.

The Nazi genocide was propelled by pre-existing antisemitism in Germany, with Hitler reaching back to the writing of German nationalists such as Georg Ritter von Schönerer, who argued for a mono-ethnic state and preached hatred toward Jews. The loss of World War I saw many people in Germany looking for a scapegoat, a frustration that Hitler successfully tapped into. But the fact is that there was zero evidence to underpin Hitler's beliefs, SS leader Heimlich Himmler was entrusted to develop a new belief system that would in essence reorder history to match the myth that the Nazis told. In doing so, he became highly speculative, embracing the occult, and looking to secure legendary artifacts for the Nazi Party, including the Holy Grail, the cup from which Jesus was said to have drunk but which was to have a new purpose under the Nazis.

