The Most Outrageous Ways People Have Tried To Smuggle Animals Through Airports

Behind drugs, weapons, and humans, the illegal animal industry is the largest illegal activity on the planet. While they are living things, many creatures are subject to local and international laws with regard to sale, private ownership, usage, and their status as threatened or endangered wildlife. As a result, some animals are forbidden from leaving certain countries or entering others. But that just makes them worth more, and both individuals and organizations, for all sorts of reasons, from the nefarious to the commercial, will pay whatever is necessary to get the targeted critter. And that's what leads to wild animal trafficking.

Advertisement

Some succeed in smuggling their animals, while others don't. There are many tough and strident security measures in place at national entry points, particularly airports and their baggage handling and customs facilities. Every so often, airport security will discover something bizarre, such as an animal, and thwart the trafficker's efforts. Here are some stories of the most audacious attempts to smuggle animals through world airports.