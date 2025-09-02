Cold War Escapes That Were Absolutely Unbelievable

Vaclav Uhlik Sr., had been sent to concentration camps twice during World War II, so he was understandably well and truly done with totalitarianism. Unfortunately, it wasn't done with him: a coup in 1948 brought a Communist government to power in Uhlik's native Czechoslovakia. An auto mechanic who owned a garage before the coup, Uhlik had the idea to soup up an old German armored vehicle he used to haul logs and punch through the border fence.

It took Uhlik five years to reinforce the vehicle and construct his plan. He would go out drinking with the guys who manned and maintained the border fence, nursing his drinks while they got drunk enough to let slip details about where the fence was weakest — and where the land mines were. Uhlik chose a marshy spot over which treads could pass more easily than common wheels, reinforced his homemade tank, and dressed it up to look like it belonged to the Czech military.

And then, on July 25, 1953, Uhlik loaded his tank with his wife, their two children, a family friend, a friend of that friend, and two other people who really wanted out of Czechoslovakia: an alleged "enemy of the people" and a woman with an American husband. With Uhlik at the wheel, the tank crunched through the barbed wire at the chosen spot, and the passengers made it unharmed into West Germany.

