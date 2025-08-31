Cult Classic Children's Toys With Dark Histories

If the point of life is to have fun, then toys are the vehicles that can deliver some happiness and fulfillment. While adults have plenty of things that could very well be classified as playthings, toys are most closely associated with childhood. If things are going well, a kid's whole world can revolve around toys. And that's just fine — they're a source of entertainment and fun that also help children learn about themselves and how the world works.

For the most part, toys are safe and wholesome, and appropriate for their intended audience of youngsters. Many toys become iconic because so many people buy them and so many people enjoy them, remembering the warm feelings and great times they provided long after they've broken or put into a box and sent to a basement or a thrift store. Other times, though, the most dangerous toys ever sold to the public cause destruction, and those hallmarks of childhood carry with them controversy, mystery, or bleakness. Here are some of the most fervently loved toys of all time that have dark histories, free of charge.