The Creepiest Real-Life Hoaxes Inspired By Horror Movies

When it comes to movies, horrors are in a class of their own. Built on surprise, novelty, and invoking some combination of fear, disgust, and ironic delight, horror movies, and the ones that redefine the genre in particular, are the most reactive and visceral of entertainments. But there are so many released each year that studios and marketing teams face the daunting task of trying to differentiate their films from all the others, and they'll do almost anything to attract large audiences to their work.

Horror movies are tough to market because the grisliest elements can't be widely displayed or broadcast, and nobody involved wants to give away the inevitable plot twists and shocking reveals. A publicity stunt that makes the general public feel horror movie emotions like fear and unease, for real, is often the solution. Then, completing the circle, those same reality-based scare tactics are utilized by hoaxers and pranksters to call attention to an issue — or just spread a small amount of terror, just like movie marketers. Here are some news stories that at first looked like terrifying true events but turned out to be hoaxes inspired by horror movies.