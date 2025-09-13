The Deadliest World Leaders In Modern History

Perhaps it's a result of it being the first century to be extensively observed and documented through the use of contemporary technology, but the 20th century on the whole is one of the most violent, oppressive, and cruelest eras in history. As the world's political climate changed rapidly, moving from a time of monarchs, empires, and colonialism to democracies and independent rule, humans waged the messed-up World War I, the far worse World War II, too many other deadly armed conflicts, and so many famines and genocides that it's even hard to comprehend.

Advertisement

Those wars, the systematic torture, oppression, and murder of millions, as well as the genocides, are definitely the handiwork of a handful of the 20th century's most feared and depraved political leaders. Dictators, presidents, and kings, they all actively worked to murder and destroy in the name of a political ideology or to serve their own needs. Some are even worse than others, but here they are: the world leaders responsible for the most deaths since the turn of the 20th century.