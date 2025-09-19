These Software Glitches Destroyed Lives

Fujitsu's Horizon system, introduced in U.K. Post Office branches in 1999 to computerize its accounting, generated unexplained shortfalls that the Post Office routinely treated as evidence of theft or fraud by subpostmasters. From 1999 to 2015, nearly a thousand cases of suspected theft and false accounting were brought to court; as a result, many subpostmasters were convicted and received jail time.

Beyond the legal repercussions, these cases also had severe negative impacts on the personal lives of the accused. Some found themselves in financial ruin after having to use their own funds to make up for the missing money; some suffered the breakdown of their marriages, while others spiraled into substance misuse. Worse, at least 13 people are believed to have taken their own lives in relation to the scandal.

Over 500 subpostmasters came together in 2017 to file a counter-case against the Post Office. In 2019, the courts found that the system's errors could indeed cause the very discrepancies that were blamed on the subpostmasters. As of June 2025, the Post Office has compensated more than 7,300 subpostmasters.

Interestingly, some of the bugs were detected years before. In 2006, a subpostmaster detected a glitch in which non-physical stamp sales would be accidentally doubled, creating an accounting discrepancy. He brought this to the attention of the Post Office and Fujitsu, but was told that no action would be taken to correct the error, and that the subpostmaster network would not be informed about it. (For more post office scandals from around the world, here are some of the most controversial postage stamps ever.)

