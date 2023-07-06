The Biggest And Most Famous Hacks In History

While the increasing digitalization of commerce and socialization has certainly had its benefits, it has, unfortunately, also had its fair share of drawbacks. One of the biggest negative consequences has been hacks, which can turn people's livelihood upside down in just a few moments. Hackers can target anything, from currency to personal information to passwords and logins, or even healthcare data, and it seems like their tools are only becoming more and more sophisticated.

Today, it sadly seems like hacking is almost a normal part of life, and countless people are becoming victims to elaborate schemes that steal millions. Due to the anonymity of the internet, it can often be incredibly hard to track down hackers and thieves, leaving many of them to escape punishment for their crimes. From huge conglomerates like Meta and Marriott International to smaller companies and even state governments, no one is seemingly out of the reach of nefarious hackers.

According to Chainanalysis, from 2021–2022, hackers stole more than $7 billion in cryptocurrency alone. Theft has always been a problem in America, but this form of looting is a bit more evolved than the train robberies of old. From Reddit to Meta, these are some of the biggest and most famous hacks in history.