Nostradamus' 2025 Predictions That Appear Eerily Accurate So Far

One of the major predictions Nostradamus apparently made for 2025 appears to relate to one of the biggest world news stories of recent years: the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russian tanks first rolled into the Eastern European nation in February 2022, with reports indicating that Russia intended to secure Ukraine's defeat in a matter of days. However, more than three years on, the war shows no sign of coming to an end, and remains a central issue in geopolitical politics, with the Western military alliance NATO backing Ukraine with funds and weaponry in the face of their nuclear-armed foe.

At the start of the year, outlets reported that Nostradamus had predicted a major shift in the Russia-Ukraine war. Four lines in particular seemed to chime with the fact that the war, now entering its fourth year, was beginning to deplete resources on both sides. Nostradamus wrote: "Through long war all the army exhausted / So that they do not find money for the soldiers; / Instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, / Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the moon" (via LadBible).

As with almost all of Nostradamus' writings, the passage seems to mix direct literal prophecy with more symbolic images. 2025 has indeed seen reports that the soldiers involved in the war are exhausted, but more eerie is the prediction that money would begin to dry up, as has proven to be the case, especially for Ukraine. Having been the recipient of U.S. Aid since the outbreak of the war, Ukraine has seen this funding cut, meaning that the shortfall has had to be made up by European allies, increasing pressure on an already weary alliance.

