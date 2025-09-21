Dark Histories Of American Chain Restaurants

Subway boasts the most domestic locations of any food chain, with more than 20,000 sandwich shops across the United States. By the mid-2010s, the public started wondering how the restaurant could churn out so much product. It turned out that Subway utilized a lot of chemicals — as well as some tactics that are still shrouded in mystery — to build its sandwiches.

In 2014, influencer Food Babe started a viral campaign to urge Subway to remove purportedly harmful chemicals from its bread, namely the additive azodicarbonamide. Used to fortify and thicken dough, it's approved by the FDA in the U.S. but is an illegal ingredient in Australia and the European Union, as it can break down into the cancer-linked urethane. It's also used in shoe soles and yoga mats to make those products more elastic. Subway caved to public pressure and promised to stop using azodicarbonamide.

Three years later, Subway faced allegations that its chicken wasn't totally chicken. "CBC Marketplace" and Trent University tested samples from Subway, revealing that the protein was half poultry and half soy. The chain's own tests proved it was selling mostly chicken, and it filed a $210 million defamation suit against the CBC, which was later dismissed. In other Subway legal news, in 2021, the chain faced another lawsuit over the veracity of its tuna. A New York Times reporter had the Subway tuna salad tested, and the results showed 0% tuna DNA. The case was dismissed in 2023.

