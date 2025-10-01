Genius Inventors Who Died Incredibly Poor

Charles Goodyear's invention may have made it possible for the entire world to get from here to there safely, but he didn't clean up in the tire business like the brand bearing his name would suggest. When Goodyear came up with the idea for the process of vulcanizing rubber, which made it tough enough to resist wear and tear, he put the city of Naugatuck, Connecticut, on the map. There, the rubber industry flourished and led to the institution of the United States Rubber Company, one of the first stocks traded on the Dow Jones. U.S. Rubber developed Keds, the first rubber-soled sneaker and the original ancestor of sneakerheads' favorite footwear.

Goodyear's creation made a huge impact on the lives of people around the globe, but the inventor didn't seem interested in monetary wealth. Rather than chasing money, he preferred to continue with his work, allowing his innovations to help humanity rather than turn a personal profit.

The life of one of the world's most celebrated innovators came to an incredibly sad end when, in 1860, Goodyear learned his daughter lay dying in New York. He was unable to reach her before she passed and collapsed from shock, dying just a few days later at the age of 59. Despite getting the world up and running on an invention that would long outlive him, Goodyear died with $200,000 in debt; adjusted for inflation, this would be almost $8 million as of mid-2025.

