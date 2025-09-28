The Forbidden High-Speed Race Across America

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When people think about "forbidden" or "illegal" car races, what may come to mind are underground street racing events depicted in the "Fast and Furious" movies (well, mostly the earlier ones) and in other films and TV shows through the years. These events usually comprise a series of quick drag races with souped-up vehicles driven by rich and/or seedy individuals with money to burn. But there's another type of forbidden car race that has also been featured heavily on film, and in case you weren't around to watch those movies when they were in theaters (or simply haven't heard of them yet), this race is best known as the Cannonball Run.

The general premise of the Cannonball Run is simple — try to get your car from New York to California as quickly as possible. Early versions of this challenge saw drivers take their vehicles on the opposite route, but in any case, these runs were true tests of speed and vehicular endurance, to say little of the physical stress that drivers, navigators, and other team members had to go through. There's also the threat of police involvement; since Cannonball Run competitors frequently exceed speed limits, cops are often a few steps away with their badges and radar guns.

Purists may argue that the only real Cannonball Runs took place in the 1970s. But the idea of setting speed records for coast-to-coast driving dates much further back to the early 20th century, not too long after the time when cars were invented.

