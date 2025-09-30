What Would Happen If The Earth Lost Its Deserts

What if our planet lost all of its deserts? Such an idea may sound far-fetched, but there was once a time when the vast Sahara Desert was a lush, green expanse. This era, which lasted from about 11,000 to 5,000 years ago, is sometimes called the Green Sahara or, perhaps less poetically, the North African Humid Period. In fact, the Sahara won't always be a desert, as it has gone through so-called "greenings" hundreds of times over the last 8 million years, largely because of the way our planet wobbles about on its axis over millennia. This means that it's not beyond the pale to imagine a significant ebb of deserts happening again, though if the estimates of these greenings occurring every 21,000 years are correct, we've got another 10 millennia or so to go.

This begs the question: what would happen to Earth if all its deserts went through another round of this greening? Would we fare for the better, worse, or just different? As a species, we're increasingly learning that things like global ecosystems and the climate are complicated beasts with many interrelated factors. If we lost all of this environment, it wouldn't just mean we would miss out on delightfully creepy desert stories — rather, there's a lot more potentially at stake. Indeed, there would be some surprising knock-on effects that would prove to be challenges all on their own, from major climate disruptions to large shifts in evolution and biodiversity.