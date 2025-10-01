The US Pilots Who Defended China From Japan

The Flying Tigers were only really operational for seven months, from the time they were assembled and trained to the subsequent entry of the U.S. into World War II, at which point the Americans no longer needed legal fictions and shell companies to shoot down Japanese planes. However, in those few months, the Flying Tigers notched enough victories to keep China afloat and begin the long project of making the Japanese government regret its ambitious plans for expansion.

On December 20, 1941, ten bombers of the Japanese Air Force attacked Kunming. Nine of these planes were felled by Flying Tigers at a cost of only one crashed plane; the pilot successfully evacuated uninjured. The Flying Tigers would go on to scrap in the skies above Burma and Rangoon. While they did not prevent the fall of the territory, they slowed the Japanese advance and kept supplies flowing as long as they could, while also tying up Japanese forces that they might have liked to reallocate for, say, the Battle of Midway. All in all, the Flying Tigers downed over 290 Japanese planes.

The Flying Tigers also made impossible a planned Japanese incursion from Burma into southwestern China, which might have allowed them to take the Flying Tiger base at Kunming and trap the new Nationalist Chinese capital, Chongqing, in a pincer. The Japanese were approaching a narrow road that snaked through a river gorge, the last natural obstacle before China. The Flying Tigers pelted not the Japanese forces but the walls of the canyon, causing rockslides and cutting off the invasion route. The Japanese never repeated their attempt.

