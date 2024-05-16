The Messed Up Truth Of The British Empire

Once upon a time, the British Empire, which began cementing its global footing during the 16th century, ruled as the world's greatest imperial power. After the handover of Hong Kong in July 1997, the once ever-present superpower became a fixture restrained to the pages of history, with much of these pages ornately highlighting the heroic and "civilized" missions it undertook across the world at the zenith of its power. The truth is more complicated. Yes, the British Empire abolished slavery before certain rivals like the newly formed United States, but only while making sure over 40,000 slave owners were financially compensated. Yes, in 1829, British authorities outlawed the Hindu practice of sati – the burning of widows as they sit atop their husbands' funeral pyres — in India, all while draining the region of precious resources for the benefit of the crown and leaving it vulnerable to the horrific famine of 1876-1878 that killed millions.

The pervasive myth of a genial British Empire that carried with it a benevolent nature wherever it sailed must always be scrutinized and dispelled. Like any other imperial conqueror that ever existed, it was a ruthless and colossal force, as its long and bloody history proved century after century. From utilizing brutal tactics to crush countless revolts across its colonies, to venomously targeting a population's very cultural identity, to doing little to alleviate the famines that occurred in the regions they occupied, the history of the British Empire is simply messed up.