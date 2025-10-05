The Wildest Theories On How The Ancient Egyptians Actually Built The Pyramids

Egypt is a country brimming with remarkable monuments that draw millions of tourists from around the world annually and provide incredible insight into the craftsmanship and ingenuity of its ancient people. There's the mysterious Sphinx, a lion with the face of a woman standing 66 feet tall 4,500 years after its construction, as well as the Valley of the Kings, the resting place of more than 60 royal figures who ruled three millennia ago.

But without doubt the crown jewels of Egypt's historic attractions are the Pyramids of Giza, which stand just to the southwest of Cairo and are visited by some 2.5 million people every year. Huge monuments that reach high into the desert air, they remain as striking today as they must have been for the ancient Egyptians who gazed upon them years ago. At the time, they saw them as evidence of the divinity of Egyptian pharaohs and the gods from whom they claimed their sovereignty.

The social structure of ancient Egypt was brutally hierarchical, with historians in general agreeing that countless enslaved people were exploited in the building of the pyramids and other nearby ancient landmarks. But not everyone is convinced. Indeed, according to several wild, fringe theories, there was something else other than slavery behind the construction of this wonder of the ancient world.

