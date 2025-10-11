True Crime Cases Solved By Unexpected People

True crime is big business in the world of entertainment; indeed, apart from the sensational stories that the genre covers, a major part of its attraction is the armchair sleuthing aspect of being a true crime viewer. Could you have put the pieces together faster than professional investigators? Or, in the case of limited series such as Netflix's "The Staircase," can you dream up a theory of what actually happened when the crucial details of the crime aren't available?

For four LA moms, the chance to become amateur investigators wasn't just the stuff of imagination: it actually ended up cracking a cold case, a dream scenario for many armchair sleuths. In 2005, the bodies of a local businessman and his wife were discovered near their ruined SUV, which had seemingly veered off the road and over a cliff. Despite appearing to be an accident, investigators soon grew suspicious of the scene and opened a murder investigation; however, it grew cold and was closed, with a possible double murder unsolved.

In 2020, one of the women who was to form the "carpool detectives" was in a journalism class when she heard about the story, and grew obsessed with the possibility of solving it. Recruiting the three others who would soon make up the crime-solving foursome, they cracked the case after more than two years' work, worryingly linking it to organized crime with the revelation that the businessman's business was being intimidated by the mob. The team is now looking to solve further cases.

