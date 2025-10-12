5 Rock Songs From 1970 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The year 1970 was a pivotal moment in the history of rock 'n' roll. That year, both Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin died tragically from substance use issues, the Beatles broke up and released their last studio album, "Let It Be." Heavy metal was born with Black Sabbath's self-titled first album and the follow-up, "Paranoid," coming out the same year, with the title track helping to solidify their sound. The groundbreaking all-female band, Fanny, put out their first record, which included the barn burner "Seven Roads," and Sly and the Family Stone's album "Greatest Hits" produced several hits, including "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)."

Santana released its second album, "Abraxas," which included their massive hit "Black Magic Woman" and marked a departure from their hippie beginnings. While these various songs may have been epochal, they also stood the test of time and happen to sound just as cool, if not cooler, today than they did when they were released more than 50 years ago.