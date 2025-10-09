You Can See St. Francis Of Assisi's Remains In 2026 (And It Only Took 800 Years)

Francesco di Pietro di Bernardone was born in the Italian town of Assisi in either 1181 or 1182. The son of a cloth merchant and his French wife, the future saint fought in the war of 1202 between Assisi and the nearby town of Perugia, became a prisoner of war, and was released after a period of illness. He seemed likely to continue to be involved in the battles of that time, but a vision he received while traveling in 1205 made him reconsider his path.

Returning to Assisi, he began a period of prayer and isolation while awaiting divine intervention, which at one point he claimed arrived in a vision of Jesus Christ at a nearby grotto. Francis' behavior became more Christ-like, living with impoverished people in the streets and giving help to the ostracised lepers he encountered. After receiving a miraculous message from God to "repair my house which, as you see, is well-nigh in ruins" (via Britannica), Francis renounced all worldly goods and dedicated himself to repairing damaged churches and chapels.

Francis dedicated himself to preaching, and with a papal blessing he founded the Franciscan Order, the rules of which dictated that its followers should live in imitation of the Christian messiah. Francis would also fast and retreat into the mountains for solitude and to pray. A later miraculous encounter with a vision of a crucified seraph — a four-winged angel – was said to have left Francis with stigmata; marks on the palms, feet, and flank reminiscent of the wounds that Christ received on the cross.

