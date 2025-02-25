Unexpected Rules Christian Monks Have Followed Throughout History

Hermits were an important part of early Christian spirituality, especially in the eastern Mediterranean, and contributed hugely to the development of Christian monasticism. Some of these early hermits lived as anchorites (feminine: anchoresses), living in a single small room and dedicating themselves to prayer and solitude. As monastic communities spread through the Christian world, fewer people lived as hermits, with most people who felt called to the religious life joining one of these establishments.

But this wasn't enough for some of the devoted, and during the 11th and 12th centuries, a revived form of the anchorite life became popular in western Europe. A woman or man (there were actually more anchoresses than male anchorites) would be bricked into an 8-square-foot room, generally in the side of a church, and would never leave. (This consensual immurement mirrored the occasional real-world punishment of being walled up alive.) Food and other essentials were passed in (and waste passed out) through a small opening called, grandly, a "hagioscope," or more approachably a "squint." A hole in the ground of the cell served as a reminder of death during the anchorite's life and served as their grave when the time came.

The people who chose this life had widely varied backgrounds, ranging at the extremes from repentant former sex workers to wealthy men who built cells for their comfort and retained servants; after they were walled in, they were far more nearly equal than they might have been in life, if never wholly so. Within their communities, anchorites ideally served as examples of service to God and the pious life, though as one might imagine, reports survive of both rebellious behavior and mental illness among medieval anchorites.