The Radium Girls And Other Tragic Radiation Deaths

One of the most unfortunate stories of death by radiation occurred in 1962, when a boy from Mexico City brought home a radioactive capsule, with tragic results. Naturally, the boy had no way of knowing what he had in his pocket, or the destruction it would visit on his household. Within a few days, it had become a full-blown family tragedy.

Details are murky regarding where the boy found the capsule or how it was released from its protective lead casing. The boy had the unprotected capsule in his pocket for several days before his mother discovered it and placed it in the kitchen. Though the mother noticed the family's drinking glasses were turning black, there was no way for her to know that it was an indicator of radioactivity in the house. What is known about the incident: The capsule contained 5-Ci cobalt-60, a substance used in X-rays. A report from the family's doctor listed several deaths, including that of a pregnant family member. Determining who was exposed and by how much was difficult, since everyone had gone about their lives without realizing what they were being exposed to.

From the time the boy brought the capsule home in March to the time the capsule was finally removed on July 22, two family members had died, including the boy himself. It wasn't until August 13 that radiation poisoning was suspected. By October 15, two more family members were dead.