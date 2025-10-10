The Top 5 Scariest Halloween Urban Legends In U.S. States

Halloween has been tied to the supernatural since the Celtic people observed the festival of Samhain 2,000 years ago. They believed that on October 31, the veil between the living and the dead was at its thinnest. With this in mind, they wore costumes and lit bonfires to prevent spirits from wreaking havoc on the living. Add to that the many, many creepy urban legends that have cropped up and lingered on across the United States, and you have the makings of some very scary stories that happen to coincide with Halloween.

Among the scariest of these hails from Virginia and is known as the Bunny Man, a killer (or ghost) dressed in a rabbit costume who began killing on Halloween. This legend has been around since at least the 1970s. A newer urban legend in Louisiana is about the Devil's Toy Box, a mirror-lined shack that began as a Halloween attraction but was forced to close after visitors became so traumatized they were never able to speak again — or worse. Then there was Idaho's alleged Halloween Massacre in 1962, when one masked partygoer murdered seven other guests.

One of the spookiest urban legends is also one of the oldest: the Bell Witch of Tennessee, a story that dates back to the 19th century, when the Bell family was terrorized by a poltergeist. Finally, there's Nebraska's Hatchet House, a legend about a teacher in the early 1900s who murdered all her students and dumped their hearts into a nearby creek. Today, the story goes, you can still hear them beating.

