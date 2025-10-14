'70s Flop Songs That Turned Into Smash Hits

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's theatrical hard rock outfit KISS was one of the most instantly recognizable bands of the 1970s, whose popularity has remained undimmed in the decades since. But the truth is, the band had a difficult start, with their act failing to find an audience around the time of their debut album in 1974. It took intensive touring to make the band a household name, with their single "Rock and Roll All Nite," which was first released in 1975, peaking at only No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

But things were about to change for KISS and the song, which has since become their signature and an evergreen staple of their live shows. In the fall of 1975, KISS released "Alive!," their seminal live album that flew into the top 10 of the Billboard 200, and breathed fresh life into the band's discography that until then had received comparatively little interest from the listening public. When "Rock and Roll All Nite" was rereleased as a 7" live version in early 1976, it peaked at No. 12, becoming the first of six KISS singles to crack the top 20.

But "Rock and Roll All Nite" isn't the only 1970s classic that went under-appreciated on its first release. Here are several others from some of the biggest names of the era.

Advertisement