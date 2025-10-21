Why The Russia-Ukraine War Is Worse Than You Think

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the war between the two countries has now run for over 1,300 days as of this writing. There are many tragic details about the last time Russia invaded Ukraine, which marked the beginning of the years-long conflict, and the damage resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war (mostly affecting the latter country) is already immense and widely documented.

There are, of course, the statistics that any observer would expect to hear. For starters, the combined military casualty toll is staggering. As of April 2025, the Russian side reportedly had nearly 800,000 killed or injured and around 50,000 personnel unaccounted for. Ukraine reported high losses as well: 400,000 deaths or injuries and 35,000 missing as of January 2025. In Ukraine, over 1,762 attacks on healthcare workers and facilities have been recorded as of February 2025, and numerous religious structures, residential buildings, and schools have been destroyed or damaged. Then there's the massive economic cost of war for both sides. While Ukraine's economy has undoubtedly suffered immensely, Russia has also been stung with sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and other nations seeking to end the war. Worse, millions of people's lives have been uprooted: As of September 2025, about 3.8 million remain internally displaced within Ukraine, and at least 5.7 million have crossed borders as refugees.

Yet the reality is even harsher than such figures suggest, and these commonly understood horrors represent only the visible tip of a far more destructive conflict with lasting — perhaps tragically, permanent — consequences.