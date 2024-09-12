Secrets That Vladimir Putin Tried To Hide

The best lies contain truth, it's said. Fewer world leaders embody this statement better than Russian President Vladimir Putin. His 25-year-long reign — the longest since Joseph Stalin — has gotten so shrouded in disinformation, misinformation, half-truths, veiled truths, distractions, and digressions that it's practically impossible to suss out what's real and what's not, especially for Russian citizens. This, too, is part of the game. But sometimes, here and there, information slips through, and secrets see light.

It's likely we'll never know the truth about some questions connected to Putin. The May 2023 drone attack on the Kremlin, for instance, sparked talk of a false flag event when Russian officials blamed it on Ukraine and claimed it was an attempt to assassinate the Russian president. As an individual, there's been lots of talk about Putin's health and his potential battles with Parkinson's and cancer. Such secrets, if true, likely won't be revealed anytime in the near future. And no, it's not a stretch to think that decisions made by the Russian state can't occur without Putin's authorization. We can speak of them in the same breath.

Some secrets that have been revealed are no-brainers, however. Putin manipulates Russian media to control election outcomes, for instance. He also works to undermine Ukrainian war efforts and the European zeitgeist via propaganda. Russia has even meddled with U.S. elections. Other divested secrets are less obvious and even a bit funny, like the spa and Turkish bath on Putin's personal ghost train.