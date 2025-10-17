KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley's Solo Album From 1978 Features This Hit Single

Ace Frehley's catalog of songs has some stratosphere-level hits, and the song that he is perhaps most well-known for is sort of an underdog story. Not only was "New York Groove" a cover of a song that had only been released a few years prior, but he released it on a self-titled solo album — while KISS was still a powerhouse on the music scene. Strange? Absolutely, but it's also pretty appropriate.

In a 1994 interview with journalist Marc Allan, Frehley was asked about his favorite songs from KISS — and "New York Groove" made his list. That's pretty wild, especially considering he had also gone on record to say that when it had come time for him to put together a solo album and the song was pitched to him, he'd said no.

"I was lucky enough to get Eddie Kramer to produce my record, ..." he told Lyndsanity back in 2018. "And his assistant was the one that came up with the idea to do 'New York Groove.' ... That was my biggest hit, and I was against doing it. Eddie just talked me into it. Go figure." It's a good thing, too, because Frehley's version of the song has gone on to be wildly popular, to the point of being a cultural touchstone that's associated with the Big Apple the same way songs like Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" are. It's so evocative of New York, surely it was written by a native New Yorker, right? Not quite.

