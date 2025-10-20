'80s Flop Songs That Turned Into Smash Hits

So much of what we call pop culture is made up of old stuff, including songs from a few decades ago that have been played so much they become embedded in the firmament, turning into background noise or audio wallpaper. This is especially true of the canon of '80s pop music, with a handful of songs consistently encountering us from car radio speakers, ruined at karaoke bars, and popping up in movies, TV shows, and commercials. As a result, these are the songs that almost everyone of a certain age knows. But at one point, those tunes were just the latest singles being pushed by a record label, sent to radio stations, promoted at physical music stores, and plastered all over MTV. Amazingly, the general response from the public at the time to these songs they'd someday clamor for was a collective and listless "no thanks."

Perhaps because there was so much competition in the 1980s, some songs got lost in the shuffle when they were first issued on vinyl and cassette. Or maybe they were just ahead of their time. For whatever reason, these quintessential songs so closely associated with the '80s weren't much listened to during the decade itself, yet managed to build up a reputation over time. Here are five '80s flops that eventually became classics.