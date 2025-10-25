How This WWII Crew Escaped A Sunken Submarine

Serving on a submarine in World War II is up there with some of the most dangerous military jobs in history. Many World War II submarines went missing and were never found, with no survivors to supply information about what happened. Other times, the men (and up until well into the 21st century, it was only men) serving on subs that ran into trouble managed to escape, with harrowing tales of survival.

The sinking of the USS Tang — and the terrifying attempts to get out of it alive — is one of the most nightmarish World War II battle stories most people haven't heard. Out of a total of 87 souls on board, only nine survived to tell the world what happened on October 25, 1944, in the treacherous ocean waters off the coast of China. For the survivors, though, it was only the beginning of their nightmare, which would last until the end of the war, almost a year later.

While the overwhelming loss of life was undeniably tragic, the fact that anyone trapped on the USS Tang survived is almost miraculous. Here's how a lucky few members of this World War II crew escaped a sunken submarine.