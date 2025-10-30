5 Rock Songs From 1975 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The mid-1970s was a transitional time in the world of popular music. Soul music was hitting its stride, with the Stevie Wonder album "Innervisions" announcing his transformation from child star to pioneering mature artist, setting the template for the sound of the genre for years to come. Meanwhile, funk had well and truly arrived, and disco was becoming a major trend across the Western world, while jazz was increasingly being deployed to add complexity to mainstream songs by artists such as Quincy Jones and Lonnie Liston Smith.

Advertisement

Rock had dominated the pop charts in one form or another since the 1950s, culminating in the Beatlemania of the mid-1960s. But by the mid-1970s, The Beatles had long since split up and had been going in their own separate directions since 1970. At the same time, rock music in general was taking on new forms, with prog rock, metal, and a generation of bands later dubbed "proto-punk" laying the groundwork for more innovations in the later part of the decade, including the seismic punk explosion.

And despite 50 years of musical evolution having taken place since then, an astonishing amount of music from the era still stands the test of time and continues to inspire fresh generations of artists. Here are just five songs from 1975 that are even cooler today.

Advertisement