The Biggest Thing Everyone Gets Wrong About Sacagawea

Among the important historical narratives of the United States that have become part of the country's mythos is the expedition that took place between 1804 and 1806 by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. And at the center of this is the Native American woman Sacagawea (also written Sacajawea), who has been lionized for her role in helping in the 8,000 mile trek from what is now Missouri to the Pacific Ocean in Oregon and back.

She's been featured on a U.S. coin, and there are more Sacagawea statues honoring the indigenous woman than any other woman born on American soil. But what we actually know about Sacagawea is pretty limited. We don't even know how to properly spell or say her name (in the expedition journals it's spelled several ways). Still, perhaps the biggest mistake everyone gets wrong about Sacagawea may be the tribal nation she belonged to, at least based on new evidence. Traditionally, Sacagawea has been considered a Shoshone who had been kidnapped by the Hidatsa, but there's evidence to suggest that she was born a Hidatsa and was instead taken hostage by the Shoshone.