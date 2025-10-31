Freaky Sea Monsters That Have Resurfaced After Millions Of Years

"Hic sunt dracones," say the warnings on ancient sea maps — "Here be dragons." Fictitious as tales of that warning might be, its meaning is clear: "We don't know what's out there, so take care." Such advice would have carried immense, if obvious, weight in an uncharted world full of far more mystery than our modern, GPS-mapped globe. But sometimes, human imagination and paleontological reality align, and sea monsters turn out to be real, even if it takes tens or even hundreds of millions of years to find out.

Advertisement

But the word "monster" is a tricky one. We're not talking about cryptids in this article, like the ever-elusive Loch Ness Monster in Scotland. We're talking mostly about fossilized reptiles from the Mesozoic Era (about 252 million to 66 million years ago) that call to mind stories of ocean-prowling fiends. Sometimes, such stories are mere plot inventions, like the twin-threat Scylla and Charybdis from Homer's "Odyssey." Other stories about sea monsters sound believable but turn out to be nothing more threatening than a simple turtle, like in an account from 1959 off the coast of Scotland. Yet other monstrous creatures were some of the most dangerous sea creatures to ever live, like the 70-foot-long megalodon shark.

Advertisement

Judging by how many new fossils keep surfacing after millions of years, it's safe to say that there's probably a lot more big, scary predators of the past waiting to be discovered. Many of them might be long-necked plesiosaurs, like the recently announced Traskasaura sandrae or Plesionectes longicollum. Or, they might be crocodile-like pliosaurs or dolphin-like ichthyosaurs. But in all cases, it's definitely safer for sailors and landlubbers alike that such creatures no longer exist.