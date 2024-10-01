5 Deadly Prehistoric Animals We're Lucky Went Extinct

So humans, right? We've got decently-sized brains locked in bone prisons, generally walk on two legs unless drunk, have bad eyesight, suffer from the existential horrors of consciousness, and complain when we have a hangnail. In other words, we're pretty pathetic in comparison to many other animals. How in the heck did our ancestors survive? Truthfully: cooperation and inventive tool-making, longevity while tracking prey over long distances, and a whole lot of sex to produce enough offspring to offset a hunter-gatherer mortality rate of 49% before age 15. But one-on-one versus a bear, tiger, orca, or even, say, a very angry mongoose? We're done.

That being said, animals like modern-day bears, tigers, orcas, etc., are themselves pathetic in comparison to some species that have gone extinct. Let's just be glad there are no Tyrannosaurus rexes hanging around ala the lessons of human hubris imparted via the "Jurassic Park" franchise. Such species terrorized the prey of their time, were hunted by few, and died only because of climatological changes. But a dinosaur like the Tyrannosaurus rex is just the most well-known, even passé choice when envisioning the running, swimming, and flying monstrosities of Earth's past.

As the British Geological Survey shows, Earth has passed through countless geological phases over hundreds of millions of years, from the Cambrian period 541 million years ago to the current, human-dominated Holocene Epoch. Landmasses, plant life, and animal life evolved the entire time and produced menaces perfectly suited to decimate fellow creatures of their time, let alone soft, fleshy humans.

