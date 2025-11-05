5 Rock Songs From The Last Decade That Changed Us Forever

Certain songs, melodies, and even only four-to-five-note motifs can define entire peer groups, childhoods, and even generations. The whistled opening line of "Wind of Change" from Scorpions' 1990 album, "Crazy World," captured the precise historical sentiment following the fall of the Berlin Wall the year prior. Nothing as historically momentous as that has happened since 2015, but the zeitgeist and its fractured pockets of unshared interests have more or less taken notice of certain songs, particularly of the rock variety.

That being said, "rock" nowadays isn't the same thing as it was half a century ago. Long gone are the days of Led Zeppelin, Bob Seger, and Creedence Clearwater Revival, all the way through Nickelback in the early '00s. Also absent from 2015 to 2025 are a slew of early 21st-century mega-hits like "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers (2003), "Seven Nation Army" by the White Stripes (2003), "Best of You" by Foo Fighters (2005), "Uprising" by Muse (2009), "Lonely Boy" by The Black Keys (2011), "Take Me to Church" by Hozier (2013), and many more songs that all but the dead noticed. Some of these tracks are squarely "rock," composed by trios or quartets playing guitar, drum, and bass, while others bridge genres and incorporate elements of dance, blues, folk, metal, R&B, pop, and more.

But in all cases, impact has to include popularity, by definition. And while each reader is going to recall music that means a lot, individually, certain songs from 2015 through 2025 moved the general public in ways that others didn't. This includes, but isn't limited to, "The Less I Know the Better" by Tame Impala, "Square Hammer" by Ghost, "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, "Zombie" by Bad Wolves, and "The Summoning" by Sleep Token.